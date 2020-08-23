Irish Rail apologises for 'capacity issues' after commuters complain of 'jam-packed' train

Train services are supposed to operate with 50% capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Belfast Enterprise train. File picture: Wikipedia
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 09:49 AM
digital desk

Irish Rail has admitted a Belfast Enterprise train service yesterday was filled beyond the reduced capacity allowed on public transport during the pandemic.

Posts from passengers on social media reported the 11.20am train from Dublin yesterday morning was "jam-packed".

It is reported that an announcement on the train warned more passengers would be getting on and they would have to share the limited space.

“I know you don’t want them there but unfortunately there is very little we can do,” the Translink announcer said.

Irish Rail said it would normally have people switch to the next service, but in this case, it would have meant a four-hour wait.

Spokesman Barry Kenny apologised for the "capacity issues" and said its full timetable will be back by the end of the month.

Mr Kenny said: "Public safety is our first priority throughout this pandemic. While the overwhelming majority of services have operated within the 50% capacity, this service did see higher than anticipated demand, and we apologise for the capacity issues faced.

“While we facilitate customers switching to subsequent services in such a situation, there was a gap from 11.20hrs to 15.20hrs for the next departure under the current revised schedule.

“We are resuming full Enterprise services from Monday 31st August. Face coverings are mandatory on our services to protect customers and employees, including where distancing issues arise.”

