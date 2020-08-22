Detectives seize drugs and cash in operation against INLA

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 19:04 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Detectives investigating INLA criminality have seized suspected cocaine and a large quantity of cash during a search operation in north and west Belfast.

Two searches of properties were carried out on Saturday, during which the cash and suspected cocaine, as well as suspected cannabis and extensive drug dealing paraphernalia, were seized.

A PSNI detective inspector said: “These searches are part of an intelligence-led operation into suspected drugs criminality liked to the INLA in Belfast.

“The searches are further evidence that Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) are proactively investigating drugs criminality linked to paramilitaries.”

The detective said drugs cause misery not only to users and their families, but also to the wider community.

“The PCTF will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those drug criminals who hide behind the guise of paramilitaries.

“These people are intent on preying on vulnerable members of our communities and making a profit from the harm caused by illegal drugs.”

inlaplace: northern ireland

