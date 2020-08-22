Prison system has its first-ever case of Covid-19

An Irish prisoner has tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time.

It has emerged the remand prisoner in the Dochas women’s prison in Dublin tested positive yesterday.

It was part of routine testing of new committals and she had been in quarantine since she came into the prison 10 days ago.

There are 107 prisoners in the Dochas centre and 3,700 inmates are in jail in Ireland.

The Irish Prison Service has said confirmation of any case of Covid-19 is a matter for NPHET or the HSE.

It comes after visiting restrictions were relaxed in the Irish prison system this week, except in Portlaoise and the Midlands prisons in Co. Laois where there was a regional lockdown.

The relaxation allows a prisoner to have one family member visit every two weeks.

The restrictions had been introduced to reduce the likelihood of coronavirus entering the country's facilities.