A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a seizure of cash and drugs in Dublin.

The seizure was made during the search of a house in the Cushlawn Park area of Tallaght on Thursday.

Cocaine worth €2,800 and cannabis worth €1,440 was discovered during the raid.

Also, €30,000 in cash was seized on suspicion of being the proceeds of crime.

Local gardaí are liaising with the Criminal Assets Bureau as the investigation continues.