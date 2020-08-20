Drugs worth €53k seized after gardaí see suspected drug deal in Cork city

Two people have been arrested and suspected drugs worth over €53,000 seized in Cork city.

Gardaí were carrying out a patrol on the north side of Cork city last night.

At around 7pm, gardaí saw the occupants of a car involved in what was believed to a drugs transaction in the Boherboy Road area of Mayfield.

Gardaí stopped the car and carried out a search of it and the occupants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They found €1,000 of cannabis herb split into deals and a further €2,100 of cannabis herb was located in the boot of the car.

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were both arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station. They are currently detained under section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation, gardaí later carried out a search at a house in Ballincollig, Cork.

During the search, gardaí seized €50,000 of cannabis herb and €250 of cocaine. Gardaí also seized a vacuum packer, plastic bags and a sum of cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.