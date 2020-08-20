Drugs worth €53k seized after gardaí see suspected drug deal in Cork city

Drugs worth €53k seized after gardaí see suspected drug deal in Cork city
File photo of Mayfield Garda Station. Picture: Gerard McCarthy
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 10:06 AM
Digital Desk staff

Two people have been arrested and suspected drugs worth over €53,000 seized in Cork city.

Gardaí were carrying out a patrol on the north side of Cork city last night. 

At around 7pm, gardaí saw the occupants of a car involved in what was believed to a drugs transaction in the Boherboy Road area of Mayfield.

Gardaí stopped the car and carried out a search of it and the occupants under the Misuse of Drugs Act. 

They found €1,000 of cannabis herb split into deals and a further €2,100 of cannabis herb was located in the boot of the car.   

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were both arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station. They are currently detained under section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation, gardaí later carried out a search at a house in Ballincollig, Cork. 

During the search, gardaí seized €50,000 of cannabis herb and €250 of cocaine. Gardaí also seized a vacuum packer, plastic bags and a sum of cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Read More

Man arrested after armed robbery at West Cork petrol station

More in this section

Garda stock Man arrested after armed robbery at West Cork petrol station
Garda stock Man who promised to kill garda during Tusla meeting is jailed
Browns Barn Wood, Kingswood Stabbing Court hears fitness-to-plead issue could be raised in Dublin murder case

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

  • 5
  • 18
  • 34
  • 40
  • 42
  • 44
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices