Man arrested after armed robbery at West Cork petrol station

Man arrested after armed robbery at West Cork petrol station
A stock photo of a Garda.
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 09:46 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a robbery at a petrol station in West Cork yesterday.

Shortly after 6pm a man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, entered a petrol station on Fax Bridge in Clonakilty and demanded money from staff. 

The man then left the scene having taken a sum of cash.

Detectives from Clonakilty Garda Station attended the scene and began reviewing CCTV footage whilst uniform gardaí carried out a search of the area and began house-to-house enquiries.

After reviewing the CCTV footage a potential suspect was nominated. 

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested a short time later and brought to Bandon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Read More

'This shouldn’t be happening': Skibbereen floods despite €18m defences

More in this section

Garda stock Man who promised to kill garda during Tusla meeting is jailed
Browns Barn Wood, Kingswood Stabbing Court hears fitness-to-plead issue could be raised in Dublin murder case
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Home-schooled student wins challenge against Leaving Cert predictive grade system

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

  • 5
  • 18
  • 34
  • 40
  • 42
  • 44
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices