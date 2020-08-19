Three arrested after suspected gun and ammunition seized in Limerick

Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick. Picture: Dan Linehan
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 09:54 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí arrested three people and seized a suspected firearm and ammunition in Co. Limerick yesterday.

At around 9pm, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Fairview Crescent, Garryowen.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized a suspected firearm, shotgun cartridges and pellets. 

Gardaí also seized €200 of suspected cocaine and three mobile phones.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men aged in  their 30s and 60s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

They are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The search operation took place as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal activity in Limerick city.

