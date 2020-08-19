Men charged with thefts in five counties

Men charged with thefts in five counties
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 07:22 AM
digital desk

Two men have been charged with a number of thefts from retail premises in five counties.

The two men, one aged in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested yesterday and both are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí believe the thefts in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August were carried out by an organised crime gang.

As part of an investigation, gardaí searched a property in Straffan, Co. Kildare on Monday. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property.

Two men were arrested at the scene. 

A third man in his 30s was arrested on Monday, July 27 as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, July 28.

More in this section

Annual Air Spectacular Court hears Garda helicopter filmed brothers with €70k stuffed in jars and plastic bag
118276576_10158475638358001_3921351344459867048_o.jpg Gardaí make arrest in raid on suspected cannabis grow house
GEMMA O’DOHERTY; Gemma O'Doherty denies claims she tried to evade service of defamation proceedings

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 15, 2020

  • 3
  • 7
  • 18
  • 36
  • 40
  • 42
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices