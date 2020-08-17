Man charged with attacking partner while breaking protection order granted bail

A Dublin man accused of attacking his partner after she had taken out a protection order has been granted bail but must live at a different address.

The accused, who is in his twenties, appeared before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Dublin District Court today following his arrest at the weekend.

He was charged with assault causing harm to his partner, criminal damage to her phone, and breaching a protection order by putting her in fear, at their south Co. Dublin home.

It was alleged he punched her a number of times resulting in bruising and scrapes and that he threw her phone on the ground.

They had children together and had lived in the same house.

Judge Coolican noted there was a garda request to remand him in custody based on possible witness interference fears.

Defence counsel Garrett Casey pleaded for bail.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were not yet available, he was told. His client had not been questioned yet by gardaí, the court also heard.

Mr Casey argued that there was no witness in court to question about the evidence. He also submitted that the man could reside at an alternative address.

Judge Coolican granted bail with conditions.

She ordered the man not to have contact with the complainant, to reside at another family member’s home, sign on three times a week at his local Garda station, and to obey a curfew.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was ordered to appear at Dun Laoghaire District Court in September, for the DPP's directions to be given.

A decision has yet to be made as to whether he will face trial for the assault and criminal damage allegations in the circuit court, which has greater sentencing powers.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted he was unemployed.