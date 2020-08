Gardaí are investigating after a video of a woman being pushed into the Royal Canal near Ashtown went viral.

She can be seen confronting a group of boys, where she alleges that they've made racist comments towards her.

Some of the boys then push her into the water.

The video was posted on TikTok yesterday but has been copied to other sites as the initial account was deleted.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí has confirmed that they're looking into reports of a racially motivated incident.