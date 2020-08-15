Investigation launched after suspected explosives found in Kilkenny

Gardaí said they responded to unusual activity at the premise on Church Lane, Kilkenny at around 7pm.

The Technical Bureau and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene as well by request of the Gardaí.

After inspection, the area was sealed off where the scene remains preserved.

The man was found nearby with injuries to his face and hands.

He was taken to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny where he was treated for his injuries.

After his release, Gardaí detained the man under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

He is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.