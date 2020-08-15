Man charged with murder after Clontarf stabbing

Man charged with murder after Clontarf stabbing
The Garda technical bureau investigating the fatal stabbing incident in Clontarf. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 09:20 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man has been charged with the murder of a fellow resident at a hostel in Clontarf in Dublin on Thursday.

The victim, a man in his thirties, died at the scene.

A man, 35, later handed himself into Gardaí for questioning and was arrested.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice last night

The man has been remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District court by video-link on Wednesday.

Yesterday the HSE said other residents of the premises were being moved to alternative accommodation.

