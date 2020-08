A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital in Galway after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack in Eyre Square in the city centre last night.

The man was rushed to University Hospital Galway around 10.30pm after being attacked.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being questioned at Mill Street Garda Station in the city centre.

A knife has been recovered and is being forensically examined.

Gardaí in Galway have appealed for witnesses.