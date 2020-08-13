Gardaí continue to quiz man after fatal stabbing at HSE residence

Detectives are still questioning a man in Dublin in relation to a fatal stabbing at a HSE-run low-support residence in the city early today
Gardaí continue to quiz man after fatal stabbing at HSE residence
Garda technical experts at the scene of a fatal stabbing incident in the St Lawrence Road area of Clontarf, Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 21:03 PM
Eoin English and David Raleigh

Detectives were still questioning a man in Dublin last night in relation to a fatal stabbing at a HSE-run low-support residence in the city early today.

Gardaí were called to the property in the St Lawrence Rd area of Clontarf at about 7.15am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found a man, aged in his 20s, with apparent stab wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was preserved for a detailed technical examination by garda forensic experts.

A man, also aged in his 20s, later presented himself to gardaí and was arrested for questioning in connection with the incident.

He was detained at Clontarf Garda Station throughout the day under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The facility where the incident occurred is a low-support, independent living residence which supports people with mental health rehabilitation.

The HSE said the families of those involved had been notified of the incident and other residents of the premises were being moved to alternative accommodation.

Read More

'Real poetry that they were taken together': West Cork's Paddy Sheehan buried alongside his beloved wife

The HSE said it is providing support to family and residents and had responded to the incident in line with its incident management framework.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800.

Meanwhile, in Limerick, a young woman is recovering after being attacked by a man armed with a machete.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred at St Ita’s St in the St Mary’s Park area of the town at about 9pm last Monday.

Sources said the victim of the attack, who is in her early 20s, sustained cuts to her hands and fingers and was very lucky not to have been more seriously injured.

Another woman in her company escaped uninjured.

The victim was cared for at the scene by HSE paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are trying to establish a motive for the attack. 

It is understood that the two women have not yet made statements to gardaí in connection with the incident.

Read More

More than €3m overpaid to gardaí and civilian staff, audit finds

More in this section

EOHTransport47(1) Woman recovering after machete attack in Limerick 
Detective Garda Adrian 2.jpg Former Justice Minister feared Donohoe killer would get away with 'heinous crime'
gardacar Gardaí make arrest as man stabbed to death in Dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

  • 12
  • 13
  • 20
  • 22
  • 29
  • 34
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices