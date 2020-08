A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death on the Northside of Dublin, it has emerged.

Another man has been arrested following the incident.

This stabbing happened at around 7.15 this morning at a house on St Lawrence Road in Clontarf.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai have arrested a man in his 20s and he is being held at Clontarf Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.