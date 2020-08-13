Man, 40s, due in court in connection with attempted hijacking in Dublin


File photo
Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 08:28 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with an attempted hijacking in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí received reports of a man jumping on cars in Phibsborough shortly after 6pm, before he got into another car and forced the driver out.

The man was arrested in the North Circular Road area where it is reported he was threatening members of the public with a glass bottle.

It is also reported that the man scratched the side panels of at least one vehicle and is alleged to have threatened members of the public with a glass bottle.

There were no injuries in the incident. 

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

