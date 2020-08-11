Two brothers face trial, charged with attempted murder of garda

Two brothers face trial, charged with attempted murder of garda
Garda Alan Murphy suffered injuries which "went from his hairline back to the crown of his head", the court heard.
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 17:00 PM
Tom Tuite

Two brothers charged with attempted murder of a garda who sustained head injuries when he went to assist a wounded man in Dublin have been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The garda was responding to an incident on St Vincent's Street West, Inchicore at around 2.30am on March 30.

Lee Quinn, 24, from Keeper Road in Drimnagh, Dublin was first to be arrested and charged with attempted murder, knife possession, assaulting the garda and obstruction in connection with the incident.

His older brother Gavin Quinn, 26, from Tyrone Place, in Inchicore, Dublin 8, was later charged with attempted murder of Garda Alan Murphy and obstruction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

They were served with books of evidence when they appeared again at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican made the order sending them forward for trial during the next term of the Central Criminal Court.

At Lee Quinn’s first hearing, on March 31, Detective Sergeant Hoey said the garda was slashed and suffered injuries which “went from his hairline back to the crown of his head”.

He had said the garda had responded to a report of a stabbing at Tyrone Place in Inchicore and on arrival found a man with wounds to the left side of his torso.

The officer was allegedly assaulted by two people and sustained a large laceration.

A Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance crew arrived and intervened, Detective Sergeant Hoey had said.

The injured garda had a laceration to his head and a grazed hand.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hoey said Garda Murphy was “extremely luck to get away with the injuries he did get away with”.

Read More

Brother of man who took his own life says coroner's verdict is 'absurd'

More in this section

117716111_10158456718613001_6012427870434632186_n.jpg €100k of drugs seized after flats searched and package intercepted
Aaron Brady2 Jury to continue deliberations tomorrow over Aaron Brady's capital murder charge
117629374_10158456303918001_4708719719850066152_o.jpg Man arrested after suspected drugs worth €65,000 and €50,000 cash seized in Naas

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices