Two brothers face trial, charged with attempted murder of garda

Two brothers charged with attempted murder of a garda who sustained head injuries when he went to assist a wounded man in Dublin have been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The garda was responding to an incident on St Vincent's Street West, Inchicore at around 2.30am on March 30.

Lee Quinn, 24, from Keeper Road in Drimnagh, Dublin was first to be arrested and charged with attempted murder, knife possession, assaulting the garda and obstruction in connection with the incident.

His older brother Gavin Quinn, 26, from Tyrone Place, in Inchicore, Dublin 8, was later charged with attempted murder of Garda Alan Murphy and obstruction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

They were served with books of evidence when they appeared again at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican made the order sending them forward for trial during the next term of the Central Criminal Court.

At Lee Quinn’s first hearing, on March 31, Detective Sergeant Hoey said the garda was slashed and suffered injuries which “went from his hairline back to the crown of his head”.

He had said the garda had responded to a report of a stabbing at Tyrone Place in Inchicore and on arrival found a man with wounds to the left side of his torso.

The officer was allegedly assaulted by two people and sustained a large laceration.

A Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance crew arrived and intervened, Detective Sergeant Hoey had said.

The injured garda had a laceration to his head and a grazed hand.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hoey said Garda Murphy was “extremely luck to get away with the injuries he did get away with”.