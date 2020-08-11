Teen charged in relation to car crash death of Kimberly O'Connor 50 yards from her home

A teenage boy has appeared in Cork District Court following the death of a 16-year-old girl who was killed when the car in which she was travelling crashed near her home on the northside of the city earlier this year.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was charged in relation to the death of transition year student Kimberley O’Connor in a car crash on Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny on February 19.

Ms O’Connor, who attended Terence MacSwiney Community College in Knocknaheeny, was a front-seat passenger in the Seat Toledo when it hit a wall just 50 yards from her home.

The teenage boy appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher. He was charged with nine motoring offences.

The youth was charged with one offence of dangerous driving causing the death of Ms O’Connor and serious bodily harm to another passenger in the car, Christopher Dowdall on February 19.

He was also charged with four offences of failing to stop, failing to remain at the scene, failing to report an occurrence, and failing to give appropriate information.

The youth was also charged with driving without a driving licence, failing to produce a driving licence, driving without insurance, and failing to produce an insurance certificate, all on the same date.

Detective Garda Brian Holland gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that the teenager made no reply to any of the nine charges when they were put to him after caution.

He said gardaí had no objection to the teenager being granted bail on certain conditions.

Det. Garda Holland said that gardaí were seeking for the youth to reside at his home address in Cork city where he was to observe a curfew between 9pm at night and 7am in the morning.

Gardaí were also seeking that the teenager would not consume any intoxicants and that he would sign on twice weekly at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Det. Garda Holland said that gardaí were also asking that the youth would have no contact directly or indirectly, including via social media, with the family of the deceased party.

They were also seeking that the teen would give an undertaking not to drive any car or mechanically propelled vehicle.

Judge Kelleher warned the youth that he risked being put into custody if he breached the terms of his bail.

Sgt John Kelleher said that the DPP had directed the matter be dealt with on indictment before a judge and jury at circuit court level.

Solicitor, Emma Leahy said her client understood the terms of his bail.

Judge Kelleher remanded the youth to appear at Cork Children’s Court on September 18 and granted free legal aid to the teenager who works on a part-time basis.

The youth was accompanied in court by his mother and two of his grandparents.