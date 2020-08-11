Teen arrested following assault in Tipperary

Teen arrested following assault in Tipperary
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 13:59 PM
A teenager has been arrested following an assault in Tipperary today.

The incident occurred at 9:30am on the Glenagad Road, Clonmel  Gardaí responded to a call at the the location where a man received an apparent stab wound.

He was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene in relation to this investigation and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said the scene of the incident is currently being technically examined.

House to house enquiries are being conducted in the area by investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.

