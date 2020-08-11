Man arrested in connection with incidents which resulted in the death of man in his 50s released without charge

The man in his 30s who was arrested in relation to a number of incidents that resulted in a man’s death has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 50s died after a number of incidents at a housing estate in Tallaght.

Gardaí have continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Yesterday, gardaí said that shortly before midnight on Sunday, they received reports of shots being fired at a residence in the area around Tymon Road North.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Following a further incident outside this residence, a man in his 50s was struck by a van which failed to remain at the scene.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said today that they are particularly interested in a dark coloured hatchback car that was seen leaving the area around the time of these incidents.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam, to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking for any road users who may have footage who were travelling in the Tymon Road North area late on Sunday, 9 August or in the early hours of Monday, 10 August, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.