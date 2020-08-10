Police probe report of shots fired at Co Down house

Police stock
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 10:03 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

Police are investigating a report that shots were fired at a house in Co Down.

The shots were reportedly fired at the front door of a house in the Blenheim Drive area of Newtownards shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday.

There were no reports of any injuries and officers are continuing to work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact them in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 2558 09/08/20,” a PSNI spokesman said.

Sean Fleming calls on meat plant in Tullamore to voluntarily close

