Gardaí investigating death of man, late 50s, in Dublin

File image.
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 08:04 AM
Digital Desk staff

A man has been arrested after a man in his late 50s died following an incident in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the man’s death after an incident that occurred around midnight on Monday, August 10, in the Tymon Road North area of Tallaght.

The man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said the scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

Any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

