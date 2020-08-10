Post mortem due on body of man found in Drumcondra

A post mortem will get underway later on the body of a man found in Drumcondra in Dublin on Saturday night.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the 50-year-old, whose remains were discovered at his home on St Michael's Road.

The discovery was made when Gardaí received a call that a number of men where attempting to break into a house at approximately 11pm in the evening.

When officers arrived at the scene there were no other people there and the man's remains were found in the house.

It has not yet been established if there is a link between that break-in call and the discovery of the body.

Neighbours say the man had lived in the area for some time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station.