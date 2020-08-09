Shots fired at house in Dungiven

Shots fired at house in Dungiven
Police
Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 14:39 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

An investigation has been launched following a report of shots being fired at a house in Dungiven.

The occupants were not injured, however they have been left extremely traumatised.

Damage was caused to the front door of the property in the Ard Na Smoll area following the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the occupants of the house were not injured but have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who has information or who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the Ard Na Smoll area around midnight to contact them at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 822 09/08/20,” the PSNI said in a statement.

More in this section

EOHTransport47(1) Two men arrested in connection with burglaries in Co Kildare
PSNI-Officers-night-duty_pano.jpg 'This is not the way': Politicians in North condemn violence that injured 26 officers
Shooting at Dublin hotel Gardaí discover body of man, 50, after reports of attempted break-in
shotsplace: northern ireland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices