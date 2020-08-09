Shots fired at house in Dungiven

An investigation has been launched following a report of shots being fired at a house in Dungiven.

Damage was caused to the front door of the property in the Ard Na Smoll area following the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the occupants of the house were not injured but have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who has information or who noticed any suspicious activity in and around the Ard Na Smoll area around midnight to contact them at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 822 09/08/20,” the PSNI said in a statement.