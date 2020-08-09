Gardaí discover body of man, 50, after reports of attempted break-in

An investigation has been launched following the death of man whose body was discovered at his home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the 50-year-old man at a house at St Michael's Road, Drumcondra in Dublin 9 last night.

Gardaí received a call that a number of men were attempting to break into a house at around 11pm.

When they arrived at the scene, there were no other persons present and the body of the man was located inside the house.

The body remains at the scene and the Coroner has been notified.

The State Pathologist will visit the scene later this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668602, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.