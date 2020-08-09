Gardaí discover body of man, 50, after reports of attempted break-in

Gardaí discover body of man, 50, after reports of attempted break-in

Gardaí received a call that a number of men were attempting to break into a house at around 11pm. Picture: File photo

Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 08:14 AM
digital desk

An investigation has been launched following the death of man whose body was discovered at his home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Mountjoy are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the 50-year-old man at a house at St Michael's Road, Drumcondra in Dublin 9 last night.

Gardaí received a call that a number of men were attempting to break into a house at around 11pm.

When they arrived at the scene, there were no other persons present and the body of the man was located inside the house.

The body remains at the scene and the Coroner has been notified.

The State Pathologist will visit the scene later this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668602, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Attacks on Belfast police at internment bonfire site condemned as ‘disgraceful’

More in this section

PSNI-Officers-night-duty_pano.jpg 'This is not the way': Politicians in North condemn violence that injured 26 officers
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Pair arrested in connection with €3m heroin seizure remanded in custody
EOHGeneric30 Gardaí in Dublin 'investigating all the circumstance' following discovery of body in water at Mount Street
crimedublingardai

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices