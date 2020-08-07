Irish soccer figures charged after €3m heroin seizure

Two prominent figures in Irish soccer, one of whom is a former professional player, have been charged following a €3m heroin seizure.

The men, aged 31 and 41 are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning at 10.30am.

The seizure of 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3m, occurred in the Dublin 15 area on Wednesday evening.

It is one of the largest individual drug busts in the State so far this year.

The former professional footballer is believed to have played in both England and in Ireland during his career.

A joint intelligence-led operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) led to the seizure.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the GNDOCB said: "The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking."

Revenue has called on all businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.