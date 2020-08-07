Two men charged in relation to Dublin drug seizure

Two men have been charged after €3m worth of drugs was found in Dublin earlier this week.

They are due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

The seizure took place in Dublin 15 on Wednesday.

It followed a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue's Customs Service.

They seized 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated value of €3m.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and were brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

They have now been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.