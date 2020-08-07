€80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Shannon Airport

Picture: Revenue
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 18:46 PM
Digital Desk staff

More than €80,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb has been seized in Shannon Airport.

Revenue said that as a result of routine operations, officers seized more than 4kgs of the suspected drugs from three different parcels.

They said the suspected drugs have an estimated street value “of over €80,000”.

Revenue said that two of the parcels, which originated from the Netherlands, contained 1kg of herbal cannabis each concealed within pillows.

The third parcel, which originated from Italy and was declared as ‘garden products’, contained 2kgs of the illegal drug.

All three parcels were destined for addresses in Limerick City and County.  Revenue said that investigations are ongoing.

They added that the seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing routine operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

They said: “If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Kildare, Offaly and Laois residents not permitted to travel outside their counties

