Two arrested following discovery of cannabis grow house in Leitrim

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Leitrim.

Gardaí said €240,000 of suspected cannabis plants were discovered in today.

The discovery was made at a house in Carrigallen Co Leitrim at approximately 10am this morning by gardaí and detectives from the Sligo/Leitrim Division.

Gardaí said that 300 cannabis plants (pending analysis) were seized along with growing equipment including lights, fans and an irrigation system.

Two men, both aged in their mid-20s, were arrested at the house and conveyed to Carrick on Shannon Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.