Former Irish professional footballer arrested after heroin haul in Dublin

An Irish professional footballer is one of two men being questioned about a €3m heroin haul in Dublin.

The seizure of 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3m, occurred in the Dublin 15 area on Wednesday evening, gardaí said.

The raid came following a joint intelligence-led operation by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said: "The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking."

The two men arrested are believed to be well-known in grassroots football in Ireland, with one having enjoyed a career in the professional game.

The former professional footballer is believed to have played in England as well as in Ireland during his career.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and are currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, gardaí said.

Last month, gardaí in Cork arrested two men and seized heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000.

That haul, which was also part of an intelligence-led operation targeting drug dealing in Cork city, came following a search at Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny.