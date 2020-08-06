Cannabis vape pens and cannabis jellies seized by gardaí in Cork

Picture: Gardaí
Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 14:27 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí seized €6,375 of suspected drugs in Cork city yesterday.

A man in his 20s has also been arrested.

A statement said that at 8pm Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Anglesea Street and Bridewell Garda Stations, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Barrack Street.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €4,200 of cocaine and €2,175 of cannabis oils, cannabis vape pens and cannabis jellies.

A weighing scales was also seized.

Gardaí said that the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.  

The search took place as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city centre.

