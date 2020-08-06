Revenue seize €3m worth of suspected heroin in Dublin

Revenue officers have seized 22kg worth of suspected heroin in Dublin, yesterday.

They say it has an estimated value of €3m, subject to analysis.

The seizure took place in the Dublin 15 area.

They said two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and are currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Revenue said the joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service and An Garda Síochána through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The collaboration between both agencies as well as international colleagues was significant in the successful outcome of this operation.

Picture via Revenue.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Revenue said that operations are ongoing.

“The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the GNDOCB.