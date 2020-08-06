Man arrested as part of investigation into alleged corrupt practices at office of statutory body

Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 11:28 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

The arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Co Kildare this morning.

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts.

He was conveyed to Leixlip Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

