13 people extradited to Poland by Gardaí

The 13 were extradited by the Gardaí to Poland over various charges. File picture. 
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 17:50 PM
Digital Desk staff

Police in Poland sought their extraditions for a number of offences including attempted murder, fraud, extortion, assault and theft. 

Other various offences include sexual assault, kidnap and armed robbery.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said the international cooperation his unit receives is underlined by successful extraditions. 

Detective Mullen said: "This successful operation highlights strong international cooperation enjoyed by the Garda Extradition Unit. 

"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."

The PSNI in Northern Ireland also surrendered one person to the police in Poland today. 

