14,000 people appeared in court over not paying TV license last year

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 10:45 AM
Digital Desk staff

Over 14,000 people were ordered to appear in court last year for not paying their television licence.

Almost 7,000 people received summonses in the first half of 2020.

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan says bringing people to court for not paying the charge of €160 a year is a last resort.

Last year 14,015 court summonses were issued for failing to pay the fee, but only 6,068 cases were actually brought to court.

Both figures are down on 2018, when over 16,100 summonses were sent and over 10,200 people appeared in court.

In the first half of this year, 6,883 people were ordered to appear in court - but only 1,637 cases were actually brought to court.

However, court activity was reduced early this year due to Covid-19.

An Post collects TV licence fees on behalf of the state.

