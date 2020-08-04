Gardaí arrest man 'covered in blue paint' after Cork burglary

Two men have been arrested after two separate robberies in Cork yesterday evening.

Around 9pm last night, gardaí received a report that a man was seen climbing up scaffolding on the South Mall.

Gardaí attended the scene and found a man, "covered in blue paint", according to a spokesperson, in the reception area.

On a subsequent search of the rest of the building, it was discovered that blue paint had been put on the walls in several rooms.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Meanwhile earlier yesterday evening, a man entered a petrol station on Victoria Road and made threats to a staff member.

He demanded they hand over cash and stated he had a knife, a garda spokesperson said.

"After taking a sum of cash the man left the scene on foot," they said.

A man in his 30s matching the description, who had money believed to be stolen from the petrol station, was later arrested and is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station.