Gardaí arrest man 'covered in blue paint' after Cork burglary

Around 9pm last night, gardaí received a report that a man was seen climbing up scaffolding on the South Mall
Gardaí arrest man 'covered in blue paint' after Cork burglary

Around 6pm, a man entered a petrol station on Victoria Road and made threats to a staff member.

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 09:48 AM
Joel Slattery

Two men have been arrested after two separate robberies in Cork yesterday evening.

Around 9pm last night, gardaí received a report that a man was seen climbing up scaffolding on the South Mall.

Gardaí attended the scene and found a man, "covered in blue paint", according to a spokesperson, in the reception area.

On a subsequent search of the rest of the building, it was discovered that blue paint had been put on the walls in several rooms.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Meanwhile earlier yesterday evening, a man entered a petrol station on Victoria Road and made threats to a staff member.

He demanded they hand over cash and stated he had a knife, a garda spokesperson said.

"After taking a sum of cash the man left the scene on foot," they said.

A man in his 30s matching the description, who had money believed to be stolen from the petrol station, was later arrested and is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Read More

Publicans seek clarity as Cabinet set to announce whether they can open next week

More in this section

TV Licence 14,000 people appeared in court over not paying TV license last year
Police Stock Shots fired in outside house with four children inside in North
Copy%20of%201555895 Man arrested after more than €600,000 worth of drugs seized in Kildare

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices