Police in the North are appealing for information following a shooting in Co Armagh last night.

At around 11.25, a man fired a number of shots at a 4x4 parked outside a house in the Castle View area of Jonesborough.

A woman in her 50s and four children were in the property at the time, but were uninjured.

A dark coloured Audi A4 was seen leaving the scene, and later found on fire in the Thistle Cross area by Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.