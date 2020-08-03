Man arrested after more than €600,000 worth of drugs seized in Kildare

A further search of the man's vehicle uncovered €80,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

Monday, August 03, 2020 - 15:12 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

The search took place on Saturday afternoon at 12.45pm according to a garda statement and was part of an intelligence-led operation. 

€520,000 worth of suspected MDMA was seized by Gardaí from the Leixlip Drugs Unit with a man later arrested at the scene of the discovery. 

Gardaí yesterday carried out a number of follow-up searches in Dublin and Kildare but these did not result in further arrests or seizures. 

The arrested man was detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Aged in his early 30s, the arrested man will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin this afternoon. 

Investigations are continuing. 

