Two arrested and more than €400,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €441,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Clonsilla in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí made the discovery after they carried out the search of a house in a residential estate at around 7.30pm.

€19,140 in cash as well as two Rolex watches and various drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The men in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

They are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking about the search operation and seizure, Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy was pleased with the outcome of the operation and said: "This is an excellent detection by the newly-formed Divisional Drugs Unit, and has disrupted the supply of cocaine and cannabis herb in the Blanchardstown area.

"We will continue to aggressively tackle those involved in the sale and supply of drugs in order to make our community safer for everybody in the area.”