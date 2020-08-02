Two arrested and more than €400,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Two arrested and more than €400,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Over €400,000 was seized. Picture: Gardaí
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 20:06 PM
Digital Desk staff

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €441,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in Clonsilla in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí made the discovery after they carried out the search of a house in a residential estate at around 7.30pm.

€19,140 in cash as well as two Rolex watches and various drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The men in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

They are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking about the search operation and seizure, Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy was pleased with the outcome of the operation and said: "This is an excellent detection by the newly-formed Divisional Drugs Unit, and has disrupted the supply of cocaine and cannabis herb in the Blanchardstown area.

"We will continue to aggressively tackle those involved in the sale and supply of drugs in order to make our community safer for everybody in the area.”

Read More

Minister confident childcare services will reopen after 90% of sector applied for grants


More in this section

Garda stock Man arrested after Dublin car hijack
Police Stock Man arrested after death of woman in Newry
Robert Broughan5 Gardaí charge man in connection with death in Kildare

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices