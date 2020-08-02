Man arrested after Dublin car hijack

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a car in Dublin City Centre yesterday morning.
Man arrested after Dublin car hijack
No injuries were reported after the incident. File picture.
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 17:02 PM
Digital Desk staff

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a car in Dublin City Centre yesterday morning.

A car was stopped at traffic lights on Capel Street at around 8.15am when a man ordered the driver to get out - which he did.

The other man then got in and drove off southbound on the quays.

The car was later involved in a crash with two other cars on Walkinstown Avenue at about 10am. 

No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The suspect is due in court tomorrow morning.

Read More

'Unacceptable at best of times': Gardaí break up crowded Co Clare party in Kilkee

More in this section

Robert Broughan5 Gardaí charge man in connection with death in Kildare
GardaTrafficCarAtNight.jpg Call for more garda vehicles to make rural areas safer
Rape Crisis Conference Third-level students facing 'epidemic of sexual violence', says Rape Crisis Network

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices