Man arrested after Dublin car hijack

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the hijacking of a car in Dublin City Centre yesterday morning.

A car was stopped at traffic lights on Capel Street at around 8.15am when a man ordered the driver to get out - which he did.

The other man then got in and drove off southbound on the quays.

The car was later involved in a crash with two other cars on Walkinstown Avenue at about 10am.

No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested at the scene and detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The suspect is due in court tomorrow morning.