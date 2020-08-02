Gardaí charge man in connection with death in Kildare

A man was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan on Friday night
Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s, who has since been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court this afternoon. File picture: Dan Linehan

Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 13:45 PM
digital desk

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Co. Kildare following a suspected assault.

The man found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan on Friday night has been named locally as 34-year-old Roy Hopkins.

He later died in Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s, who has since been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court this afternoon.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glenaree Bridge are on Friday night.

They are asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

PSNI treating death of woman in Newry as suspicious

