Dublin gardaí seize €30k of drugs and €15k in cash

Cocaine worth around €27,000, €2,000 worth of  MDMA and €14,000 in cash were seized alongside other drug paraphernalia. Pic: @gardainfo

Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 15:07 PM
Up to €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and €15,000 in cash have been seized in Dublin.

Cocaine and MDMA were found on the Rathmines Road at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Rathmines Garda station.

Gardaí said they saw "a significant drug transaction involving a car" belonging to the man on the Rathmines Road. 

They searched the car and found an estimated €1,000 in cocaine and €1,000 in cash.

Two follow-up searches were carried out at separate houses in Dublin early this morning and they found more drugs.

Cocaine worth around €27,000, €2,000 worth of MDMA and €14,000 in cash were seized alongside other drug paraphernalia.

The man is being questioned at Rathmines Garda station.

