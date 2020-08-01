Dublin gardaí seize €30k of drugs and €15k in cash

Up to €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and €15,000 in cash have been seized in Dublin.

Cocaine and MDMA were found on the Rathmines Road at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Rathmines Garda station.

Gardaí said they saw "a significant drug transaction involving a car" belonging to the man on the Rathmines Road.

They searched the car and found an estimated €1,000 in cocaine and €1,000 in cash.

Two follow-up searches were carried out at separate houses in Dublin early this morning and they found more drugs.

Cocaine worth around €27,000, €2,000 worth of MDMA and €14,000 in cash were seized alongside other drug paraphernalia.

The man is being questioned at Rathmines Garda station.