A woman in her 40s will be brought before the courts in connection to a suspected cannabis grow house in county Cavan.

Around €50,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb were seized on Friday at a home in Ballyjamesduff.

Gardaí also recovered other suspected drug cultivation items in the house, including fans, heaters, lights and an irrigation system.

The woman has been charged in connection with the discovery and will appear at a court in Dublin later today.