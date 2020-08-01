Dublin car accident leaves three men in hospital, one in critical condition

Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 10:03 AM

A road accident in Dublin last night has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí have described the single-vehicle collision on the R108 road near Dublin Airport at around 10pm last night as "serious".

The road leads to the Air Traffic Control tower.

The man driving the car, who is in his 30s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Two other men, in their 20s and 30s, were also in the car and were taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí investigating the crash had closed the road for a forensic examination but they have since reopened it.

