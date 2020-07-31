Cork man jailed over McDonalds assault

A man who assaulted a security man at a McDonald’s outlet in the early hours of the morning was jailed for four months.

Edmund O’Sullivan pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to carrying out the assault at the fast-food outlet on Winthrop Street, Cork, shortly before 1am on October 4.

One of the security men on duty at the premises on that date went to the gents' toilet where he saw drugs paraphernalia strewn around the room.

As he was present, the defendant emerged from one of the cubicles.

Inspector Jason Lynch said: “He struck the security man in the chest before fleeing the scene.”

Gardaí arrested O’Sullivan who matched the description of the person who had carried out the assault.

The defendant was questioned in relation to the incident but he refused to answer questions and refused to sign the garda’s notebook in relation to being questioned.

However, he has now pleaded guilty to the assault at Cork District Court.

Insp. Lynch said O’Sullivan had 93 previous convictions including five counts for assault.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, emphasised what he described as “the limited nature of the offence".

He said it was no more than a push to the chest and this should be taken into consideration.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the 28-year-old who had been living in a flat on Shandon Street in Cork.