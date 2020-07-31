Cork man jailed over McDonalds assault

Cork man jailed over McDonalds assault
The man had had 93 previous convictions including five counts for assault. Picture: iStock
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 16:42 PM
Liam Heylin

A man who assaulted a security man at a McDonald’s outlet in the early hours of the morning was jailed for four months.

Edmund O’Sullivan pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to carrying out the assault at the fast-food outlet on Winthrop Street, Cork, shortly before 1am on October 4.

One of the security men on duty at the premises on that date went to the gents' toilet where he saw drugs paraphernalia strewn around the room.

As he was present, the defendant emerged from one of the cubicles.

Inspector Jason Lynch said: “He struck the security man in the chest before fleeing the scene.” 

Gardaí arrested O’Sullivan who matched the description of the person who had carried out the assault.

The defendant was questioned in relation to the incident but he refused to answer questions and refused to sign the garda’s notebook in relation to being questioned.

However, he has now pleaded guilty to the assault at Cork District Court.

Insp. Lynch said O’Sullivan had 93 previous convictions including five counts for assault.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, emphasised what he described as “the limited nature of the offence". 

He said it was no more than a push to the chest and this should be taken into consideration.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the 28-year-old who had been living in a flat on Shandon Street in Cork.

Read More

Investigation into discovery of man's body in Cork city

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Developer successfully challenges decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse permission for 536 housing units in north Dublin
Ryanair financials Ryanair launches High Court challenge to travel restrictions
Garda stock Woman arrested after suspected cannabis grow house found in Cavan

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices