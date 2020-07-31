Gardaí investigating international money laundering operation make an arrest

The man is being questioned at Dundalk Garda station.
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 14:09 PM
digital desk

Gardaí investigating the activities of a West-African Criminal Network have made an arrest today.

The crime gang is suspected of laundering €14.6m in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts between 2015 and 2017.

Today's arrest of a man in his 30s is in connection with international invoice redirection frauds, amounting to €110,000 into Irish bank accounts.

He is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Joggle which saw two men in their 30s and 40s arrested in March 2020. Both were released without charge.

It follows the searches of 15 premises in counties Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois in September 2018 and a subsequent search of another two premises in December 2018 in Tallaght and Lusk, Co. Dublin. 

Officers had found a significant quantity of cash, documentary and electronic evidence in those 2018 searches which they believed were connected with suspected money laundering activity.

