Breach of trust justifies 11-year sentence for healthcare assistant, says rape crisis centre

Breach of trust justifies 11-year sentence for healthcare assistant, says rape crisis centre
Noeline Blackwell from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the victim should feel safe in her home. File photo: Lensmen
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 07:39 AM
digital desk

The 11-year sentence of a healthcare assistant after raping a pensioner at a nursing home is justified due to the breach in trust, according to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The 52-year-old man was sentenced yesterday for the incident which happened during lockdown in the early hours of April 3, 2020.

In a victim impact statement, the woman's daughter said due to Covid-19, they were unable to comfort her mother and had to reassure her the "monster" is in prison.

Noeline Blackwell from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the victim should feel safe in her home.

She said: "The actual sentence with a year suspended of 11 years recognises the breach of trust that took place, the vulnerability of the woman and the entitlement that she had to feel safe in what was her own home.

"Nothing could actually compensate that victim."

Ms Blackwell said it is a very difficult crime to understand.

She said: "The enormous breach of trust that had taken place by a health professional in whom the victim was entitled to trust in what was her own home.

"That breach of trust does make the crime worse."

Read More

Daughter tells how mother has lost her 'spark' after 'monster' jailed for raping her in nursing home

More in this section

dan%20garda%207 Number of drug driving arrests soar by 106% in first six months of the year
PrisonCellDoor.jpg Jailing claustrophobic Kinahan Cartel member like 'putting a man with arachnophobia in a cell with spiders'
Garda stock Lawyers ask court to order media not to publish garda’s name
#courtsrapenursing homes

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices