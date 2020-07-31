Breach of trust justifies 11-year sentence for healthcare assistant, says rape crisis centre

The 11-year sentence of a healthcare assistant after raping a pensioner at a nursing home is justified due to the breach in trust, according to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The 52-year-old man was sentenced yesterday for the incident which happened during lockdown in the early hours of April 3, 2020.

In a victim impact statement, the woman's daughter said due to Covid-19, they were unable to comfort her mother and had to reassure her the "monster" is in prison.

Noeline Blackwell from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the victim should feel safe in her home.

She said: "The actual sentence with a year suspended of 11 years recognises the breach of trust that took place, the vulnerability of the woman and the entitlement that she had to feel safe in what was her own home.

"Nothing could actually compensate that victim."

Ms Blackwell said it is a very difficult crime to understand.

She said: "The enormous breach of trust that had taken place by a health professional in whom the victim was entitled to trust in what was her own home.

"That breach of trust does make the crime worse."