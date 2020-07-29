Girl who was knocked down crossing a road settles high court action for €165,000

A young girl who was knocked down as she crossed a road while holding her father’s hand four years ago has settled her high court action for €165,000.

Katrina Yuliyanova Mratskova was only five-years-old and shopping with her father for her upcoming holiday to Bulgaria to visit her grandparents when the accident happened in Claremorris, Co Mayo on November 2, 2016.

Her mother, Kalina Nikolova Yordanova, told the high court the young child sat beside her injured father for 20 minutes on the road until the ambulance arrived after they were hit by a car. The little girl’s father, when he saw the car, had pushed his daughter behind him to protect her. She said her daughter had nightmares for several weeks after the accident.

Katrina Yuliyanova Mratskova, Clonbur, Co Galway had, through her mother, sued the driver of the car, Derek Howard, Ashford Court, Claremorris , Co Mayo as a result of the accident.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to heed the presence of pedestrians in the area, and an alleged failure to anticipate the accident which occurred.

It was alleged the then-five-year-old girl developed post traumatic epilepsy and post traumatic disorder and sustained soft tissue injuries to her head and lower back as a result of the accident.

The claims were denied.

Counsel for the girl, Edward Walsh SC, told the court liability and causation were at issue in the case. He said the little girl began to develop seizures over four months after the accident. He said she is now seizure free but, counsel said, experts on the other side don’t relate the seizures to the road traffic accident.

The court heard the settlement did not reflect the full value of the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very good one.