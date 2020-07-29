Gardaí warn of text scam pretending to be from AIB

The public is being warned by gardaí of a "smishing" scam doing the rounds.

People are being contacted by text message, from someone claiming to be from AIB, leading them to think their bank card has been compromised.

They are then asked to log on to a website to get a new card and to insert their pin number and other personal data.

⚠️Ongoing Fraudulent SMS/Smishing⚠️



We will never email or text you asking for personal, login or card information. If you have responded to these texts please contact us immediately! pic.twitter.com/Wbr1ddoBVu — AIB Customer Support (@AskAIB) July 27, 2020

They also say the card needs to be returned to one of three addresses.

The addresses are:

* Security Centre, 164 New Seskin Court, Arena, Whitestown Way, Dublin 24, D24 A260

* Security Centre, 31 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6, D06 V4Y1

* Security Centre, 50 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, D07 V0FY

Gardaí are advising people to never click a link in an unsolicited text and never give away personal data like your pin, card numbers and passwords.

They advise taking a screenshot, deleting the text and reporting it to your local Garda station.

AIB is also reminding customers that it would never request personal details or a pin.