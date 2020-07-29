Gardaí warn of text scam pretending to be from AIB

Gardaí warn of text scam pretending to be from AIB

People are being contacted by text message, from someone claiming to be from AIB, leading them to think their bank card has been compromised.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 07:38 AM
digital desk

The public is being warned by gardaí of a "smishing" scam doing the rounds.

People are being contacted by text message, from someone claiming to be from AIB, leading them to think their bank card has been compromised.

They are then asked to log on to a website to get a new card and to insert their pin number and other personal data.

They also say the card needs to be returned to one of three addresses.

The addresses are:

* Security Centre, 164 New Seskin Court, Arena, Whitestown Way, Dublin 24, D24 A260

* Security Centre, 31 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6, D06 V4Y1

* Security Centre, 50 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, D07 V0FY

Gardaí are advising people to never click a link in an unsolicited text and never give away personal data like your pin, card numbers and passwords.

They advise taking a screenshot, deleting the text and reporting it to your local Garda station.

AIB is also reminding customers that it would never request personal details or a pin.

Read More

GSOC investigate after man who interacted with gardaí three times in one night dies in hospital

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí to increase number of inspectors in 'much-needed' reform
100168078-1.jpg Gardaí issue warning about 'smishing' scam
dan%20generic%20garda%204 Dublin gardaí seize gun at St Stephen's Green
crimefraudsmishingaib

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices