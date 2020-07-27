Man arrested in Derry over class A drugs

PSNI stock
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 21:13 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

A man has been arrested in connection with the supply of class A drugs, police in Co Derry said.

The suspect, 26, was detained following a search at a property in Portstewart earlier on Monday as part of an investigation into organised crime led by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

A PSNI detective chief inspector said: “This search and arrest are further evidence of the commitment of PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug dealing activity.

“Drugs cause misery to users and their families and the proceeds of their sale very often go to fund paramilitary activity.

“We urge anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime and help us keep your community safe.”

drugsplace: northern ireland

